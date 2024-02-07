Revenue Secretary Says 57% Corporate Tax Coming From New Regime

Revenue collection, particularly on the personal income tax front, have outstripped the pace of growth of corporate taxes, prompting concerns on whether corporate taxes are slowing down and personal taxes are pulling the additional weight.

Till the end of December 2023, the government has collected Rs 7.21 lakh crore in corporate taxes, net of refunds. The government, in its revised estimates, retained the projected collection for corporate taxes at Rs 9.22 lakh crore, unlike personal taxes which saw a 13.5% revision from Rs 9 lakh crore (FY24 budget estimates) to Rs 10.22 lakh crore (FY24 revised estimates).

"...there is no slowdown in terms of why personal income taxes is doing better. It is not really a case of slowing down of the corporate taxes but it is more a case of improved tax collection efficiencies, better tax compliance by our taxpayers and the (number of) taxpayers because of which you see that now the personal income tax numbers are more than the corporate tax numbers," he said.

Malhotra said the pace of growth in personal income taxes is due to a combination of factors from better use of compliance to better sourcing of data through technology.

"Primarily, I think it's the benefits we are getting for the hard work that has been done in the last five years. It's not just one year of work that is giving us this kind of result," he said.

Introducing updated returns has helped the department gain about Rs 4,600 crore, adding to the results that the department is seeing for its work on improving taxpayer experience, he said.