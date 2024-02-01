Budget 2024: No Change In Income Tax Slabs; Here's New Regime vs Old Regime Tax Slab Comparison

Interim Budget 2024: The Union Budget which concluded on Feb. 1 did not have any major announcement about Income Tax relief for salaried class. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Budget kept the income tax slab rates unchanged for both new and old income tax regimes.

Sitharaman while speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum in December 2023 had hinted that no 'spectacular announcements' will be made during the Interim Budget.

"It is a matter of truth that February 1, 2024 budget that will be announced will just be a vote on account because we will be in an election mode. So the budget that the government presents will just be to meet the expenditure of the government till a new government comes to play," she said.

So, let's do a quick recap of the income tax slabs as per the old tax regime and the new income tax regime, which did not have any changes during this budget.