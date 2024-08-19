Retail Sales Growth In July Hits Lowest Level Since Covid-19, Raising Stability Concerns

India's retail sector saw a significant slowdown in July, with overall sales growth falling 2%, according to the Retailers Association of India. This marks the slowest pace of growth that the industry has experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic, falling significantly short of the double-digit growth that struggling retailers have been striving for over the past 18 months.

The July data is comparable to the 9% growth observed during the same period last year and the 5% growth in June 2024 .

The monthly survey, which was released on Monday, revealed a mixed bag of performances across various segments. Food and grocery sales rose 6%, while sales of furniture and furnishings, as well as sports goods, fell, suggesting that consumers are cautious with non-essential spending.