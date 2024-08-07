From Food To Fashion, Retailers Struggle To Lure Couch-Potato Shoppers Back To Stores

Retailers are grappling with an enduring shift in consumer habits, as many shoppers cling to their couch-potato habits that emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic. The prolonged slowdown in consumer spending is further making it tough to entice shoppers back into the brick-and-mortar stores, prompting several companies to shut down unprofitable locations.India's largest retailer, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., closed 249 stores between...