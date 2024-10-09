RBI To Keep Inflation On A 'Tight Leash', Says Governor Das After August Uptick

The Reserve Bank of India will look to keep inflation on a 'tight leash' after a slight rise in the latest reading as the central bank sees upside risks due to adverse weather and geopolitical events.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said during this policy address on Wednesday that headline inflation moderation is expected to reverse in September but will likely remain elevated in the near term. "Unexpected weather events and geopolitical tensions continue to pose major upside risks to inflation."

Core inflation appears to have bottomed out, and food inflation pressures could see some easing due to Kharif sowing and good soil moisture, Das said.