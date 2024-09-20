Banks With More Physical Presence Are Better Placed To Lend Priority Credit, Says RBI Study

A study conducted by the Reserve Bank of India indicates that banks with greater brick-and-mortar presence are better placed to extend priority credit at the grass-roots level, the central bank staff paper said on Friday.

The study also showed higher PSL growth proved to improve banks’ overall asset quality.

In India, priority sector lending has been used as a policy intervention tool to direct credit to the needy sectors of the economy.

This article titled 'Priority Sector Lending: The Indian Experience' evaluates the commercial viability of such loans and their impact on the overall financial health of banks using quarterly bank-level data from March 2006 to March 2023.