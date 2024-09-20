Food Inflation Contingent Risk Despite Lower August CPI: RBI Bulletin

Volatility in food prices remains a contingent risk even as India's retail inflation for August came in below the Reserve Bank of India's target, the central bank said on Friday in a bulletin.

"The prospects of headline inflation averaging 4.5% in the second half of the fiscal 2024-25, as set out in the August 2024 resolution of the monetary policy committee, have improved," the RBI paper titled State of the Economy said. "Nonetheless, in light of the recent experience, food price volatility remains a contingent risk."

The RBI has an inflation target of 4%, with a leeway of 2 percentage points on either side.