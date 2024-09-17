Wholesale Inflation Eases To Four-Month Low Of 1.31% In August

India's wholesale inflation was the lowest in four months, because of a slower price rise across commodities.

The Wholesale Price Index rose 1.31% in August from an year ago, compared to a rise of 2.04% in July, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. On a sequential basis, the index declined by 0.45% from July, led by a decline in the food index.

A Bloomberg poll of economists had forecast wholesale inflation at 1.78% for August.

Fuel and power, core (non-food manufacturing), and crude petroleum and natural gas sub-groups together pulled down the headline WPI print by as much as 70 basis points in the month, vis-à-vis July, said Rahul Agrawal, senior economist at ICRA.

The core WPI inflation dipped to 0.7% in August 2024 from 1.2% in July 2024, amid a continued softening in global commodity prices, according to estimates by ICRA.