RBI Says Rs 2,000 Notes Worth Rs 5,884 Crore Still In Circulation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that Rs 5,884 crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes are still in circulation, via a press release from the organisation on Wednesday. The announcement that banknotes were to be withdrawn from circulation was made by the RBI on May 19, 2023.

The central bank stated that Rs 2,000 banknotes will however, continue to be legal tender. It further said that up to 98.35% of banknotes in circulation as of the date of the announcement were returned back to the bank.

The total value of the banknotes being circulated at the close of business on May 19, 2023 was Rs 3.56 lakh crore, which had reduced to Rs 5,884 crore at the close of business by Sept. 30, 2025.