RBI Says Rs 2,000 Notes Worth Rs 5,884 Crore Still In Circulation
The RBI said that up to 98.35% of banknotes in circulation as of the date of the announcement were returned back to the bank.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that Rs 5,884 crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes are still in circulation, via a press release from the organisation on Wednesday. The announcement that banknotes were to be withdrawn from circulation was made by the RBI on May 19, 2023.
The central bank stated that Rs 2,000 banknotes will however, continue to be legal tender. It further said that up to 98.35% of banknotes in circulation as of the date of the announcement were returned back to the bank.
The total value of the banknotes being circulated at the close of business on May 19, 2023 was Rs 3.56 lakh crore, which had reduced to Rs 5,884 crore at the close of business by Sept. 30, 2025.
The facility for people to exchange the Rs 2,000 banknotes has been available at the 19 Issue Offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023. RBI Issues Officer also started accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals or entiters to deposit into their bank accounts, since Oct. 9 2023.
"Further, members of the public are sending Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts," the release said.
The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.
The RBI made a similar announcement on Sept. 1, saying that Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 5,956 crore are still in circulation.
(With PTI inputs)