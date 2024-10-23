RBI MPC Minutes: Members In Wait-And-Watch Mode Amid Emphasis On Flexibility

The balance between inflation and growth is well-poised, according to Das. Despite the near-term uptick in inflation, the outlook for headline inflation towards the later part of the year and early next year points to further alignment with the 4% target. Thus, the conditions are appropriate for a change in monetary policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation, he explained.

This would provide greater flexibility and optionality to monetary policy to act in accordance with the evolving outlook, he added. It also provides space to watch out for the uncertainties on the horizon— ranging from heightened geopolitical tensions and volatile commodity prices to risks of adverse weather in food inflation. These are significant risks and their impact cannot be underestimated, he said, while stressing on the need to remain vigilant.

On food prices, Das said that a decline was seen in July-August, but high frequency food price indicators available for September "indicate an upturn". Together with a large unfavourable base effect, this would in all probability lead to a substantial jump in headline inflation in September, he noted.

The momentum in food prices continues even in the first week of October which, if sustained, is likely to keep even October headline inflation high, the RBI governor further said. However, beyond the short-term, the outlook for food inflation is becoming more favourable with improvement in kharif and rabi season prospects, he added.