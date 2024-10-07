RBI MPC Meeting Preview: Status Quo Likely To Be Maintained For Tenth Straight Time

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will meet from October 7 to 9 for policy review. This is the first MPC meeting after the appointment of three new external members -- Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya, and Nagesh Kumar.

Only three of the 13 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, with the remaining expecting a status quo for the tenth straight meeting. The benchmark lending rate is at 6.5%.

The first cut and change in stance is likely in December 2024 or February 2025, according to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic advisor at the State Bank of India. "We, however, believe a possibility of growth slowing down incrementally with the leading indicators showing a declining momentum and increasing geopolitical risk might prompt a rewording of communication from RBI highlighting the need to have a balanced growth inflation balance," he added.

However, Nomura stated that it expects the October meeting to mark the start of monetary policy inflection. "We believe inflation is aligned to the 4% target, growth signals are softening, a policy induced credit slowdown is underway and real rates are high, which provides room to recalibrate policy settings without stoking inflation," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, India economists at Nomura.

A range of high frequency indicators hints at slowing momentum in economic activity despite continuing resilience. The HSBC India Composite Output Index fell to a ten-month low in September amidst a slower pace of expansion in both - factory production and services activity. The eight core industries too saw a contraction in August to 1.8%, its first decline in 42 months. Economists at Nomura said that they also expect minor downward revisions to the RBI’s FY25 projections for GDP to 7% from 7.2% and for CPI inflation to 4.4% year-to-year from 4.5%.