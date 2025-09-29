RBI Monetary Policy: Check Date, Time, Repo Rate Cut Expectations And Live Streaming Details
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled to be held between September 29 and October 1.
RBI MPC Meeting October 2025: As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its meeting today, the broad expectation is that the central bank will keep the repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time.
The MPC meeting is scheduled this week. This will be followed by the outcome, which will be declared by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during his press conference.
In its August 2025 review, the MPC kept the repo rate steady at 5.50% while maintaining a neutral outlook. The move was announced ahead of the new round of US tariffs, which doubled levies to 50% from August 27.
At that meeting, the RBI pointed to factors such as robust rainfall, moderating inflation, improved industrial output, and supportive financial conditions as contributors to economic momentum.
Further, the central bank noted that ongoing government initiatives spanning monetary, regulatory, and fiscal domains, coupled with continued investment in public infrastructure, are spurring growth.
The real GDP growth projection for 2025-'26 remains unchanged at 6.5%, with the RBI emphasising India's ability to withstand global volatility.
RBI Monetary Policy: Date And Time
The RBI’s MPC will hold a three-day meeting from September 29 to October 1. The outcome will be declared on the final day, October 1. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the details via a press conference at 10:00 a.m.
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Repo Rate Cut Expected?
The central bank is widely predicted to maintain its stance, reflecting a continuation of its August policy. From February to June, the repo rate has been lowered by a total of 100 basis points (bps), bringing it to 5.5% at present.
However, some analysts have also suggested that the RBI MPC could opt for a rate cut. A State Bank of India (SBI) research paper has said that a 25 bps rate cut is the “best possible option for RBI”. It added this would project the RBI as a “forward-looking central bank”.
The report says there is “merit and rationale in going for a September rate cut” as projections indicate that India’s retail inflation will continue to remain benign in FY27.
Of the 37 economists polled by Bloomberg, 11 expect a status quo, while the rest expect a 25 basis point cut.
'A rate cut shall be a close call,' stated a note by Nuvama. While weak demand, steep tariffs and benign inflation call for the RBI to complement the government’s GST reform with a rate cut, the MPC may like to wait and see the effect of tax cuts on demand, it stated.
RBI Monetary Policy: Where To Watch Live
The livestream of the RBI’s policy announcement will be available on the RBI’s social media accounts across YouTube, X, and Facebook. The press conference following the policy announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will also be livestreamed.
