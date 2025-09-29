RBI Monetary Policy: Check Date, Time, Repo Rate Cut Expectations And Live Streaming Details

RBI MPC Meeting October 2025: As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its meeting today, the broad expectation is that the central bank will keep the repo rate unchanged for the second consecutive time.

The MPC meeting is scheduled this week. This will be followed by the outcome, which will be declared by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra during his press conference.

In its August 2025 review, the MPC kept the repo rate steady at 5.50% while maintaining a neutral outlook. The move was announced ahead of the new round of US tariffs, which doubled levies to 50% from August 27.

At that meeting, the RBI pointed to factors such as robust rainfall, moderating inflation, improved industrial output, and supportive financial conditions as contributors to economic momentum.

Further, the central bank noted that ongoing government initiatives spanning monetary, regulatory, and fiscal domains, coupled with continued investment in public infrastructure, are spurring growth.

The real GDP growth projection for 2025-'26 remains unchanged at 6.5%, with the RBI emphasising India's ability to withstand global volatility.