RBI MPC Meet: Why Analysts Expect Rate Cuts In October

Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates earlier than anticipated after the central bank retained the repo rate for the ninth time on Thursday.

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the repo rate was maintained at 6.5%, with a 4:2 majority, during the Monetary Policy speech. He continued to remain cautious on inflation amid elevated food inflation.

Several brokerages had anticipated the central bank to cut rates in February 2025. However, now CLSA, JPMorgan and HSBC expect it to happen in October. HSBC expects two consecutive rate cuts of 25 basis points each—one in October quarter and another in January quarter of FY25.