RBI Move To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged To Boost Demand In Festive Season: Ajmera Realty CEO

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged in its latest monetary policy review on Oct. 9 is likely to boost the business of realty players in the festive season, according to Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. Director Dhaval Ajmera.

He told NDTV Profit that a repo rate cut would have given a major boost to the real estate sector. However, the unchanged rates will also be beneficial for the business during the festive season.

“If the rates were dropping down, this would have impacted positively with the buoyancy in the market, because somewhere the cost of construction would also have been lower. It would have impacted over there due to inflationary costs going down,” Ajmera said.

The central bank in its monetary policy committee review kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5% for the tenth time in a row but moved to a "neutral" stance from the "withdrawal of accommodation" earlier. This, indicates a possible rate cut in the December MPC meeting.

“Overall, I think it would have had a positive impact, but nevertheless the rates not being changed is also a positive, especially with the festive season coming in now,” Ajmera said.