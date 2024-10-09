Ajmera Realty Share Price Gains As Q2 Collections Rise

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.'s share price rose over 4% after the company's second quarter sales and collections rose. Its total sales stood at Rs 254 crore, a marginal increase of 1% compared to the same period last year. While, its total collections were up 20% year-on-year at Rs 133 crore.

Total sales area stood at 1,14,046 square feet in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. The performance reflects a stable market demand across Ajmera Realty’s diverse portfolio, particularly in luxury segments like Ajmera Manhattan and Ajmera Prive.

Notably, the recently launched Ajmera Vihara project in Bhandup has already sold 49% of its inventory, indicating strong market interest in new developments, as per the business update filed with exchanges.