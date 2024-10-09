Ajmera Realty Share Price Gains As Q2 Collections Rise
Ajmera Realty's total collections were up 20% year-on-year at Rs 133 crore in Q2 FY25.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.'s share price rose over 4% after the company's second quarter sales and collections rose. Its total sales stood at Rs 254 crore, a marginal increase of 1% compared to the same period last year. While, its total collections were up 20% year-on-year at Rs 133 crore.
Total sales area stood at 1,14,046 square feet in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. The performance reflects a stable market demand across Ajmera Realty’s diverse portfolio, particularly in luxury segments like Ajmera Manhattan and Ajmera Prive.
Notably, the recently launched Ajmera Vihara project in Bhandup has already sold 49% of its inventory, indicating strong market interest in new developments, as per the business update filed with exchanges.
In the first of fiscal 2025, Ajmera Realty reported total collections of Rs 298 crore, representing a 34% increase from Rs 222 crore in the first half of last fiscal. Despite the slight year-on-year decrease in sales area sold, the company's overall sales performance remains stable.
Director Dhaval Ajmera said the company is "confident in achieving our annual guidance and progressing towards our ambitious growth strategy".
"The positive sector outlook, supported by favourable regulations aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability, favours established players like us. Looking ahead, we are highly optimistic about the continued growth of the real estate market. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders as we capitalise on the emerging opportunities in the market," he said.
Ajmera Realty focuses on premium residential projects across India, with ongoing developments in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The company aims to leverage its existing projects while expanding its portfolio in the market.
Ajmera Realty Share Price
Share price of Ajmera Realty rose as much as 4.94%, before paring gains to trade 3.47% higher at Rs 654.95 apiece, as of 09:33 a.m., compared to a 0.18% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 79.10% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.