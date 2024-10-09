RBI Monetary Policy: Five Key Takeaways On Regulations, Payment Systems

The Reserve Bank of India announced five key regulatory measures as part of its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. These measures include the enhancement of UPI limits, the inclusion of micro and small enterprise loans under responsible lending conduct, and a discussion paper on capital raising avenues for primary urban cooperative banks.

Banks and non-bank lenders are not allowed to levy foreclosure charges or pre-payment penalties on any floating rate term loans sanctioned to individual borrowers with or without co-obligates for purposes other than business, but the central bank has now decided to cover loans to MSEs under this regulation.

"With a view to safeguarding customers' interests through better transparency and customer centricity by lenders, it has been decided to broaden the scope of such regulations to cover loans to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) extended by the regulated entities of the Reserve Bank," Governor Das said.

It will also issue a draft circular on the same for public consultation, the statement on developmental and regulatory policies said.