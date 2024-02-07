RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, Expectations And Live Press Conference Details
RBI Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scheduled Monetary Policy meeting which began on Tuesday, February 6 will conclude on Thursday, February 8.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will convey the MPC announcements during his press conference scheduled on February 8. This will be the first MPC meeting after the Interin Budget which was presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC will discuss the current economic situation and decide on the future course of monetary policy.
RBI Monetary Policy Date And Time
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's decision on Thursday, February 8 at 10:00 am while the policy press conference will be telecasted at noon on the same day.
How to watch RBI Governor Shaktinkanta Das Press Conference live?
Live streaming of the RBI Monetary Policy announcement will be made available
Tap on the YouTube video below to watch the press conference live at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 8.
Viewers can also watch the press conference live on NDTV Profit TV channel.
RBI Monetary Policy: What To Expect?
All the 41 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to hold the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate steady at 6.5%. The Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain the status quo on the RBI's key lending rate amid the continuing need to bring down inflation further even as economic activity remains resilient.
A research note by Goldman Sachs stated, "We maintain our view that the RBI MPC will keep the policy rate unchanged at the Feb. 8 policy meeting at 6.50%, sound optimistic on growth, recognise the sharp fiscal consolidation in the interim budget, and reiterate the commitment to the 4% headline inflation target."
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights - December 2023
India's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the fifth straight meet during its last MPC meet in December 2023.
Following the review, the MPC decided:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% unanimously.
The standing deposit facility rate pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause starting in April 2023.