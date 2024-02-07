RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, Expectations And Live Press Conference Details

RBI Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scheduled Monetary Policy meeting which began on Tuesday, February 6 will conclude on Thursday, February 8.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will convey the MPC announcements during his press conference scheduled on February 8. This will be the first MPC meeting after the Interin Budget which was presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC will discuss the current economic situation and decide on the future course of monetary policy.