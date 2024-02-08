RBI Monetary Policy Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das To Announce Repo Rate At 10 AM Today

The government has sharply reduced its FY25 budgeted gross borrowings to Rs 14.1 lakh crore, much lower than market expectations. While the net borrowing figure of Rs 11.8 lakh crore is broadly in line with expectations, the gross borrowing number is much lower, amid lower redemptions of Rs 2.4 lakh crore against the RBI’s dated securities redemption of Rs 3.6 lakh crore, said Rakshit. This difference of Rs 1.2 lakh crore will be recovered in FY25 from the GST Compensation Fund, which in turn reduces the supply stress from market borrowings.

This bodes well for bond markets in FY2025, said Rakshit, who expects the 10-year benchmark yield to be in the range of 6.70–7.15% in FY25.