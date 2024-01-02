RBI Likely To Announce New Benchmark 10-Year Bond Next Week, Say Experts

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to launch a new benchmark 10-year bond on Jan. 8, according to experts who track the debt market.

The quantum set for the current 10-year bond was about Rs 1.53 lakh crore, and this outstanding amount has already been reached, Ajay Manglunia, managing director of JM Financial Ltd., told NDTV Profit.

The usual outstanding limit for the 10-year bond is about Rs 1.4 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, "and once they cross this limit, RBI will start looking for a new benchmark, as they do not want too much of maturities put together," Manglunia said.

There are three more auctions for the 10-year bond this year, and there is no way the central bank can continue auctioning the current one, as it might take the outstanding to more than Rs 2 lakh crore, he said.

The rationale behind the new bond is that there is a limit to borrowing through a single International Securities Identification Number and this helps the government make payments in a staggered system, said Mataprasad Pandey, vice president, Arete Capital Service Pvt. "On a logical and historical trend ground, this (new 10-year bond) is almost certain."

The yield for the new benchmark bond is expected to be 2-3 basis points lower than the benchmark yield in the secondary market on the day of auction, according to Pandey.

Whenever a new 10-year bond is launched, it gets traction by default, as ultimately it is the benchmark, he said.

The yield for the new bond is expected to range from 7.15% to 7.20% and it depends on the market over the next week, Manglunia said.

The current 10-year bond was launched in August 2023 with a coupon rate of 7.18% and is set to mature in 2033.