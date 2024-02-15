RBI Asks Visa To Halt Commercial Card Payments Over Breach Of Rules

The Reserve Bank of India has asked Visa to temporarily suspend commercial card-based payments.

Visa has received communication from the RBI asking to halt these payments being made by corporations and businesses, according to an official statement by the company.

Commercial credit and debit cards are provided by employers to specific employees for business-related expenses such as travel bookings and vendor payments.

The regulator on Feb. 8 asked Visa to ensure that all Business Payment Solution Provider transactions are kept in abeyance until further notice, Visa said. RBI also sought information on the role of BPSP in commercial and business payments.

"Visa received a communication from the RBI on Thursday, Feb. 8 in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments. That communication included the direction that we hold all BPSP transactions in abeyance," the company said in a statement.

Visa also said it was engaged in discussions with the RBI and BPSPs about the development.

Media reports initially suggested that Mastercard, too, has been asked by the RBI to halt commercial card-based payments in a similar communication.

However, according to a RBI circular dated Feb 15., only one card network breached rules on commercial card payments. It said that one card network had created an unauthorised payment system to drive such payments.

The card network created an arrangement, where an intermediary would accept card payments from corporates for their commercial payments and then remit the funds. This was done via digital payment routes to non-card accepting recipients.