RBI Says Only One Card Network Breached Rules On Commercial Card Payments

The Reserve Bank of India said that one card network had created an unauthorised payment system to drive commercial card payments.

"Under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007, such a payment system requires authorization under Section 4 of the PSS Act, which has not been obtained in the instant case. The activity was, therefore, without legal sanction," the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The RBI did not clarify which card network it was referring to.

In a statement earlier in the day, international card network Visa said that it had received communication from the RBI last week on halting services by commercial card payment providers.

“Visa received a communication from the RBI on Thursday, Feb. 8 in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments. That communication included the direction that we hold all BPSP transactions in abeyance," a spokesperson from Visa said.