RBI Allows Residents To Hedge Against Gold Price Risk Using OTC Derivatives

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed further flexibility to residents who are looking to hedge their gold exposure against price risk volatility in the overseas market, it said in a press release on Monday. Residents can hedge their gold exposure using rupee derivatives in the over-the-counter segment in the International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City.

"This will provide resident entities more flexibility and easier access to derivative products in hedging their exposure to gold prices," the RBI said in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies on Feb. 8.

Until now, eligible resident entities could hedge their exposure to the price risk of gold on exchanges in the IFSC.

These instructions come into effect immediately.

On Monday, according to CME Group, the most-traded gold futures contract for June traded at $2,372.1 per ounce, as compared with $2,069 per ounce at the beginning of 2024.