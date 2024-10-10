Rate Cut On Horizon As Economic Conditions Normalise, Says HSBC’s Pranjul Bhandari

The possibility of an impending rate cut emerged as a significant theme in the aftermath of the Reserve Bank of India's latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India and Indonesia economist at HSBC, observed that while the RBI has maintained its benchmark rate, a shift towards a more neutral stance signals a rate cut may not be far off, contingent on evolving economic conditions.

Bhandari pointed out that the MPC's decision was in line with market expectations, acknowledging the need for a more accommodative policy, given recent economic indicators. “We anticipated an easing of the stance from hawkish to neutral, but not an immediate rate cut,” she stated. This cautious optimism stems from the observation that high-frequency growth indicators, such as PMI and tax collection, have softened recently, suggesting a slight slowdown in economic momentum.