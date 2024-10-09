RBI Maintains Rate: Economists Anticipate Rate Cut In December Amid Economic Risks

Sahay shared a slightly more cautious perspective, projecting India's GDP growth at 6.9%, little lower than the RBI's estimate of 7.2%. She indicated that while government capital expenditure and a revival in rural demand might drive growth in the second half of the fiscal year, market expectations could see a downward adjustment to a growth trajectory closer to 6.5% to 7%. She also stated, "But it will be a far more inclusive growth and in terms of GVA the numbers won't be very different from last year."

She described the policy's undertone as dovish and mentioned that a rate cut might also occur in December.

It is obvious that high food inflation is constraining Mint Road. To be sure, non-food inflation stayed significantly below trend at 2.3% in the first five months of the current fiscal, said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL.

He further added that, the outsized US Federal Reserve rate cut of 50 basis points in September marked complete and a decisive turn in monetary policy among major central banks. Yet, for emerging market peers, domestic inflation concerns are at the front and centre.

"We anticipate a 25-basis-point reduction in the repo rate during the MPC’s policy review meeting in December, in response to the expectation that food inflation will decline. We also expect GDP growth to moderate to 6.8% this fiscal compared with 7.2% forecasted by RBI for this year," he said.