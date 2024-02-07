PM Modi Says Performance Of PSUs Improved In 10 Years, Index Jumps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the net worth of public sector utilities has seen a big jump, while their performance has steadily improved in the last 10 years of his government.

"The people's trust in the PSUs has increased in the last 10 years and so has their performance," Modi said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, replying to the President's address.

The net worth of PSUs jumped to Rs 17 lakh crore in 10 years from Rs 9.5 lakh crore. The net profit was around Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2014 and now it is Rs 2.5 lakh crore, the Prime Minister said.