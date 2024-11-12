What's Ailing The Paints Sector? Neelkanth Mishra Explains Macro Pressures

The slump in Asian Paints Ltd.'s quarterly earnings has drawn focus on the state of India's paints sector, which is reeling due to macro-economic pressures.

Some of the top macro-economic trends presently do not augur well for a number of sectors, including consumer discretionary, according to Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank Ltd.

"One of the important trends that has emerged is that our current account deficit is at around 1% (of the gross domestic product). This is when the general government deficit is 7.5–8%. And household savings are still continuing, but on a net basis, they are slightly lower," he told NDTV Profit.

At present, households are not saving that much and only the corporates are saving significantly, he said. "That you can see in data of BSE 200... The operating cash flow (of companies) have grown by 22% CAGR between FY19 and FY24. Investing cash flows are also growing."

The investing cash flow as percentage of operating cash flow, which was 140% in 2012 and 2014, has now fallen to 70. Now, all of these groups need to figure out where to invest — some diversifying into jewellery, some into paints, some are buying stake in auto companies, he explained. "You will see this phase of diversification and, therefore, competitive intensity in some of these sectors is going to change."