Asian Paints Q2 Results: Profit Dips 44% Misses Estimates On All Fronts

In Q2 FY25, Asian Paints' international business faced headwinds, reporting a 0.7% decline in sales to Rs 769.5 crore. This was largely due to macroeconomic challenges and currency devaluation in key markets, including Ethiopia, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

However, in constant currency terms, the international segment saw an 8.7% sales growth.

The home decor segment showed positive momentum across categories. The bath fittings business experienced a 2.1% rise in sales to Rs 83.1 crores from Rs 81.4 crore, while the kitchen business saw a strong 8.8% growth, reaching Rs 105.3 crore.

Additionally, White Teak and Weatherseal, part of the company’s diversified offerings, achieved double-digit and moderate sales growth, with White Teak's sales up by 19.2% to Rs 31.1 crore and Weatherseal increasing by 4.8% to Rs 13.2 crore.

The Industrial segment recorded steady gains in both APPPG and PPGAP units. Sales in the APPPG business rose by 6% to Rs 265.5 crore from Rs 250.6 crore, while PPGAP reported a 5.9% increase to Rs 524.4 crore from Rs 495.3 crore.