Over 400 Railway Projects Identified Under PM Gati Shakti Corridors

The Union government has identified 434 railway projects under three PM Gati Shakti economic corridors, totalling 40,900 kilometres, with a total investment plan of approximately Rs 11.2 lakh crore.

Railway officials apprised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday that under these corridors, 55 projects had already been sanctioned so far with a total length of 5,723 km and an investment plan of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. During the current year, 101 projects are to be appraised.

Sitharaman chaired a review meeting on the budgeted capital expenditure of the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi.

The corridors have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity, including energy, mineral, and cement corridors (192 projects), port connectivity corridors (200 projects), and high traffic density corridors (42 projects).

For the current financial year, the government has allocated record capex of Rs 2.6 lakh crore for railways, of which the gross budgetary support is Rs 2.52 lakh crore.