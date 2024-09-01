Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach To Be Rolled Out In Three Months

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the prototype of the new Vande Bharat sleeper coach at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility on Sunday. The coach, part of the highly anticipated Vande Bharat train series, is expected to be operational within three months, the minister informed.

Vaishnaw said that the sleeper coach will undergo an intensive phase of trials and tests over the next ten days before it is put through further on-track evaluations. The rigorous testing is designed to ensure that the new coach meets all safety and performance standards before it is made available for passenger use.

"Attention has been paid to every detail, including the design of climbing ladders for improved grip. A new mechanism has been introduced to secure the berth, replacing the previous chains. The toilets have also been upgraded, and the driver's cabin has been designed ergonomically, complete with a toilet for the drivers," Vaishnaw told IANS

The Vande Bharat trains have become synonymous with India’s push towards high-speed, comfortable rail travel. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Earlier this month, in a statement to the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw revealed that Indian Railways had introduced 772 additional train services, including 100 Vande Bharat trains, between 2019 and 2024. A substantial investment of Rs 1,343.72 crore has been allocated for the production of these state-of-the-art trains, reflecting the government's ongoing commitment to modernizing the rail network.