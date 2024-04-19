Monetary Policy Committee Minutes: Making The Case For No Immediate Rate Cuts

Earlier this month, India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the seventh straight meet at 6.5%. The committee's minutes continue to reaffirm the commitment to bringing retail inflation to target, amid favourable economic growth.

This success in the disinflation process should not distract from the vulnerability of the inflation trajectory to the frequent incidences of supply-side shocks, especially to food inflation, due to adverse weather events and other factors, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, in the minutes published on Friday.

Overlapping food price shocks, apart from imparting volatility to headline inflation, may also result in spillover to core inflation, he cautioned. Lingering geopolitical tension and their impact on commodity prices and supply chains are also adding to uncertainties in the inflation trajectory. "These considerations call for monetary policy actions to tread the last mile of disinflation with extreme care."

The gains in disinflation achieved over the last two years have to be preserved and taken forward, towards aligning the headline inflation to the 4% target on a durable basis, he said. "The strong growth momentum, together with our GDP projections for 2024-25, give us the policy space to unwaveringly focus on price stability," Das said. "Price stability is our mandated goal and it sets strong foundations for a period of high growth," he added.