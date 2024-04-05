RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation To Ease But Headwinds Remain, Says Das

India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the seventh straight meet.Following the review, the MPC decided:To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with a 5:1 majority.The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate ...