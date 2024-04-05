RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation To Ease But Headwinds Remain, Says Das
India's Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the seventh straight meet.
Following the review, the MPC decided:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with a 5:1 majority.
The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April last year.
The MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth with a majority of 5:1.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Inflation Outlook
Headline inflation has eased but remains above the target, driven by food price pressures, though easing core inflation remains a silver lining.
Food prices are expected to continue to weigh on the inflation outlook.
Frequent and overlapping climate changes continue to pose risks.
The recent uptick in crude prices need to be closely monitored.
Taking into account these factors, assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 4.5% for 2024-25, with Q1 at 4.9%, Q2 at 3.8%, Q3 at 4.6, and Q4 at 4.5% with risks evenly balanced.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Growth Outlook
Economic activity remains resilient with a positive momentum so far and growth continues to surpass estimates. Official estimates peg GDP growth at 7.6% for FY24.
Consumption is expected to support economic growth, with the rural economy picking up. Outlook for agriculture and rural activity appears right, supported by normal south-west monsoon.
Strengthening rural demand, improving employment, moderating inflation and sustained momentum in manufacturing should boost consumption.
Prospects of investment activity, robust government capex, strengthening business optimism, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates and improving global growth are expected to propel external demand
Headwinds from global factors like the rise in crude prices, geopolitical tensions, pose risks to the growth outlook.
Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for FY25 is projected at 7% with Q1 at 7.1%, Q2 at 6.9%, and 7% in Q3 and Q4 with risks evenly balanced.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI