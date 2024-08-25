Finances Not So 'Ladli' As Maharashtra's Freebie Spending Climbs Ahead Of Elections

Faced with elections, the Maharashtra government's new flagship welfare programme 'Ladki Bahin' and other measures have increased burden on the state's finances even as growth in capital expenditure stagnates, according to a report from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

The Eknath Shinde-led government has bumped up revenue expenditure, largely on sops and freebies, by 0.3 percentage point in its July budget. This takes the fiscal deficit target to 2.6%, compared to 2.3% set earlier.

Among the major schemes announced in the budget, the 'Ladki Bahin'—a financial assistance scheme modelled on Madhya Pradesh's 'Laadli Behna'—will cost the exchequer Rs 46,000 crore a year (1.1% of GSDP) for an estimated 2.5 crore beneficiaries. The funding is far more than the Rs 35,600 crore allocated to agricultural spending, Emkay noted.

This is in addition to the youth work training programme that will cost Rs 10,000 crore and free electricity scheme for farmers that will amount to Rs 14,800 crore.

In total, populist schemes have seen an allocation of Rs 96,000 crore in the budget, which is a substantial 2.2% of GSDP, and 19% of the state revenue.

India Ratings and Research has projected that the fiscal deficit for financial year 2024-25 will reach 3%, exceeding the budget target, and revenue deficit will come at 1.3% as against the target of 0.5%.