Labour Ministry Draft Proposes 90-Day Threshold For Gig Workers' Social Security Benefits

The Labour Ministry has proposed setting a 90-day annual work requirement as the minimum eligibility condition for gig and platform workers to receive social security benefits under the draft rules framed for the Social Security Code, 2020, issued on Dec. 31.

All four labour codes, including the Social Security Code 2020, were notified on Nov. 21, 2025, and draft rules have now been released for public comments.

Under the draft Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2025, the Centre may prescribe additional eligibility conditions for gig and platform workers, apart from registration on the designated central portal.

It states that to qualify for any benefit under schemes for gig or platform workers, an individual must have worked at least 90 days with a single aggregator, or 120 days across multiple aggregators, in the previous financial year.

A gig or platform worker will be treated as engaged with an aggregator for a day if they have earned any income from that aggregator on that calendar day, regardless of the amount. Where a person works with multiple aggregators, the number of days worked will be counted cumulatively. If someone works with three aggregators in one day, it will be counted as three days, the Labour and Employment Ministry clarified.