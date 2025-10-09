Jamie Dimon Says US Recession Is Near, Fifth Time In Last Four Years
The series of recession prediction has led to online buzz, with netizens calling him the 'market crash predictoor', adding that he has 'successfully predicted 22 of the last 3 market crashes'.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has once again cautioned the world that a US recession could be on the cards in 2026, even at a time when country's economy has shown resilience with 3.8% GDP growth in the most recent quarter.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Dimon said, "I think [a recession] could happen in 2026—I’m not worried about it, is a different statement. We’ll deal with it."
This marks the fifth time Dimon has predicted a recession in the United States in the last four years.
It all started in 2022, when Dimon predicted to CNBC International that the US would likely enter a period of recession within six to nine months, due to inflation and geopolitical tensions.
A year later, in October 2023, Dimon advised investors to prepare for interest rates as high as 7%, which could lead to a mild recession or hard landing. He said so during an interview with Bloomberg.
A month later, in November 2023, the JPMorgan Chase CEO doubled down on his view at the 2023 New York Times DealBook Summit in New York, warning that recession risks remain at large amid high interest rates.
Again in 2024, Dimon told CNBC International that recession risks remain at large in the US economy as he doubted the Federal Reserve's ability to bring inflation down to the 2% target.
Interestingly, the S&P 500 has zoomed more often than not every time Dimon has predicted a recession. In the last five times, including this week, he has predicted a recession, the S&P 500, for the corresponding month, has surged four times, with October 2023 being the only exception when the index fell 2.75%.
S&P 500 Monthly Performance When Dimon Has Predicted A Recession
October 2025: Gained 1.34%
August 2024: Gained 2%
November 2023: Gained 8.31%
October 2023: Fell 2.75%
October 2022: Gained 8.09%
The series of recession predictions has led to online buzz, with netizens calling him the 'market crash predictoor', adding that he has 'successfully predicted 22 of the last 3 market crashes'.
Rich Dad Poor Dad he's stealing your bit https://t.co/eiIObWNyj2 pic.twitter.com/dmmJ9SifJd— Morning Brew âï¸ (@MorningBrew) October 8, 2025
Dimon 2021: Recession could happen— Heisenberg (@Mr_Derivatives) October 7, 2025
Dimon 2022: Recession could happen
Dimon 2023: Recession could happen
Dimon 2024: Recession could happen
Dimon 2025: Recession could happen
Dimon 2026: Recession could happen
Iâm starting to see a trend with Jamieâ¦ https://t.co/AsvAhEpTPo
Other users also pointed out Dimon's knack of predicting a recession every year. His statement, after all, comes at a time when the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday's trading session.
Me and my boys patiently waiting for Jamie Dimonâs 100th+ statement of a recession incoming to be right, so we can buy deposit more into the brokerage. https://t.co/zi26blOro4 pic.twitter.com/JgOJbFd0PW— Aravind ashok (@aravindashokk) October 8, 2025