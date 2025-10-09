Jamie Dimon Says US Recession Is Near, Fifth Time In Last Four Years

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has once again cautioned the world that a US recession could be on the cards in 2026, even at a time when country's economy has shown resilience with 3.8% GDP growth in the most recent quarter.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Dimon said, "I think [a recession] could happen in 2026—I’m not worried about it, is a different statement. We’ll deal with it."

This marks the fifth time Dimon has predicted a recession in the United States in the last four years.

It all started in 2022, when Dimon predicted to CNBC International that the US would likely enter a period of recession within six to nine months, due to inflation and geopolitical tensions.

A year later, in October 2023, Dimon advised investors to prepare for interest rates as high as 7%, which could lead to a mild recession or hard landing. He said so during an interview with Bloomberg.

A month later, in November 2023, the JPMorgan Chase CEO doubled down on his view at the 2023 New York Times DealBook Summit in New York, warning that recession risks remain at large amid high interest rates.

Again in 2024, Dimon told CNBC International that recession risks remain at large in the US economy as he doubted the Federal Reserve's ability to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

Interestingly, the S&P 500 has zoomed more often than not every time Dimon has predicted a recession. In the last five times, including this week, he has predicted a recession, the S&P 500, for the corresponding month, has surged four times, with October 2023 being the only exception when the index fell 2.75%.