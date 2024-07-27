NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceITR 2024: Over 5 Crore Filings Made So Far, Says IT Department
ITR 2024: Over 5 Crore Filings Made So Far, Says IT Department

This is 8% more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year, it said.

27 Jul 2024, 09:02 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Income Tax office in Gorakhpur. Image for representation. (Source:&nbsp;Income Tax India/ X)</p></div>
Income Tax office in Gorakhpur. Image for representation. (Source: Income Tax India/ X)

More than 5 crore income tax returns have been filed for the annual year 2024-25 as of July 26, according to the Income Tax Department. The department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping it reach the milestone, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2024-25, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," it said in the post.

"This is 8% more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year. Over 28 lakh ITRs were received on 26th July itself," it said.

Infosys Ltd. is the technology partner of the department, for operating the e-filing portal and has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted services, it said in another post on the social media platform.

The information technology major has assured uninterrupted services during e-filing peak period, the IT department said.

The last day to file the return for this fiscal in on Wednesday.

