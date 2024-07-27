ITR 2024: Over 5 Crore Filings Made So Far, Says IT Department
This is 8% more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year, it said.
More than 5 crore income tax returns have been filed for the annual year 2024-25 as of July 26, according to the Income Tax Department. The department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping it reach the milestone, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2024-25, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," it said in the post.
Over 5 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till 26th of July this year as compared to 27th of July last year.
Infosys Ltd. is the technology partner of the department, for operating the e-filing portal and has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted services, it said in another post on the social media platform.
The information technology major has assured uninterrupted services during e-filing peak period, the IT department said.
The last day to file the return for this fiscal in on Wednesday.