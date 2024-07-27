ITR 2024: Over 5 Crore Filings Made So Far, Says IT Department

More than 5 crore income tax returns have been filed for the annual year 2024-25 as of July 26, according to the Income Tax Department. The department thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for helping it reach the milestone, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2024-25, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," it said in the post.