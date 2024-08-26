Infra Bonds May Not Solve Liquidity Woes For Banks

The recent rise in infrastructure bond issuances by banks may provide some reprieve, but will not solve their liquidity issues, according to experts. Some experts are of the view that banks could continue issuing infrastructure bonds, as long as they have enough infrastructure and housing assets. However, this cannot keep on forever as long-term investors subscribing to these bonds have certain investment limits.

Another section of the industry says that liquidity is not a function of what banks can do, but it is entirely a function of what the RBI and the government do with system liquidity.

"Banks issue a certain amount of infra bonds every year. However, the amount of funding raised from infra bonds is much smaller compared to the size of deposit growth in a year," said Neeraj Gambhir, group executive – treasury, markets and wholesale banking products at Axis Bank Ltd.

To understand whether this will actually help deposit growth, lets take State Bank of India as an example. The largest lender in the country has issued two infrastructure bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore in financial year 2024, as against the total increase in its size of deposits to Rs 49.16 lakh crore.

Further, the share of infrastructure lending in the overall banking credit has also come down. Loans extended to infrastructure rose by 5.5% to Rs 13.23 lakh crore year-on-year in June, as against 7.2% YoY rise to Rs 13.37 lakh crore in May, the RBI's latest data on sectoral deployment of bank credit showed.