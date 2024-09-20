Inflation Woes: Heavy Rains In Some States Make Vegetables Costlier

Vegetable prices are surging due to excessive rainfall in some states, which poses a risk to food inflation in the near term. Some of the major items, such as onions, cauliflower, garlic and bitter gourd, are witnessing price rises, according to an ICICI Bank research note.

As of Sept. 18, India’s cumulative rainfall reached 871.9 millimetres, representing 107% of the long-period average. The monsoon's spatial distribution remains uneven, with above-average rains in the south, central and northwest regions. The rainfall in the east and northeast parts of the country is still below normal.

The higher rainfall is leading to vegetable prices rising by 3.5% month-on-month in September, the research note said. Pulses, vegetables and cereals are experiencing significant double-digit inflation on a yearly basis.

Pulses sowing has increased by 7.9% year-on-year to reach 12.8 million hectares, although this remains below the long-period average of 13.6 million hectares. Meanwhile, the sowing of coarse cereals and oilseeds has risen by 3.6% and 1.5% year on year, respectively.

India's retail inflation remained at a near-five-year low of 3.65% even after it rose marginally in August. Vegetable prices rose 10.7% compared to 6.8% in July.