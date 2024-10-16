Inflation May Rise Further In October As Key Vegetable, Edible Oil Prices Continue To Surge

Prices of key vegetables, such as onions and tomatoes, continued to climb in October after having pushed up food inflation in September. India's retail inflation accelerated to 5.5% in September, compared to 3.65% in August.

Food and beverage prices rose to a four-month high of 8.36% in September, compared to a 5.3% rise in August. Vegetable prices led the rise, rising 35.99% year-on-year from 10.7% in August. High-frequency data from October so far shows that prices of key vegetables continued to rise as several parts of the country saw heavy rains and supply-side disruptions.

On average, while prices of tomatoes surged by 37.5% in October so far, compared to the previous month, onion prices surged by 5.6% in the same period, according to high-frequency data from the Department of Consumer Affairs. From a year ago, while potatoes and onions cost nearly 50% more, tomatoes cost twice as much.