India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February
India's wholesale prices accelerated at their slowest pace since October 2023.
The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.20% during February, compared to 0.27% in January, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.
The country's retail inflation, released earlier this week, stood at 5.1% in February, the same as January, despite a modest rise in food inflation.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—contracted 1.27% compared with a contraction of 1.13% in January.
Primary-article inflation was 4.49%, against 3.84% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles rose 6.95%, compared with 6.85% last month.
Vegetable inflation rose 19.8%, compared with 19.7% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles contracted 6.3% after contracting by 6.6% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation declined 1.6%, compared with a decline of 0.51% a month ago.