India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February
India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February

The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.20% during February, compared to 0.27% in January.

14 Mar 2024, 12:36 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

India's wholesale prices accelerated at their slowest pace since October 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.20% during February, compared to 0.27% in January, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The country's retail inflation, released earlier this week, stood at 5.1% in February, the same as January, despite a modest rise in food inflation.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—contracted 1.27% compared with a contraction of 1.13% in January.

  • Primary-article inflation was 4.49%, against 3.84% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in food articles rose 6.95%, compared with 6.85% last month.

  • Vegetable inflation rose 19.8%, compared with 19.7% in the preceding month.

  • Inflation in non-food articles contracted 6.3% after contracting by 6.6% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and power inflation declined 1.6%, compared with a decline of 0.51% a month ago.

