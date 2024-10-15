India’s Rate-Cut Calls At Risk After Inflation Picks Up Sharply

The RBI last week shifted its policy stance to neutral to indicate a pivot soon. Governor Shaktikanta Das has kept the benchmark rate unchanged for more than 20 months, and has repeatedly said he wants to bring inflation down to the 4% target level on a durable basis before he considers easing.

September’s inflation was higher than the 5.1% median forecast in a Bloomberg News survey of economists, and followed August’s reading of 3.65%. On a month-on-month, prices rose 0.6% in September after a no change in August.

The spike in inflation was triggered mainly by food prices, which make up about half of the consumer price basket, and which climbed 9.24% in September from a year earlier. Vegetable costs surged 36%. Excluding the volatile food and fuel categories, the core measure of inflation accelerated slightly to 3.56% from 3.44%.

The higher-than-expected spike in vegetable inflation “poses some risk to our call of the start of the RBI monetary policy easing cycle in December,” Goldman Sachs’ economists Santanu Sengupta and Arjun Varma wrote in a note. However, some of the increase in vegetable prices should reverse in October and there could be a “sharp sequential contraction” in November-December on arrivals of fresh harvests.

While the RBI had predicted inflation would climb in September, the sharper than expected gain was worrying, economists said. Citigroup Inc. economist Samiran Chakraborty, who had earlier predicted rate cuts to start from February next year, now expects the central bank to move only in April.