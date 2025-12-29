India's Nominal GDP Slowdown Is Cyclical, Not Structural But Era Of 15% Growth Is Over, Economists Say

India’s nominal GDP growth has settled near the 10% mark over the past decade, significantly lower than the 14-15% pace seen in the pre-2014 years. However, economists argue this moderation should not be mistaken for a structural slowdown in the economy.

Instead, they said the recent weakness reflects a cyclical collapse in inflation and the GDP deflator, even as real GDP data points to a recovery in momentum. The bigger challenge ahead, they caution, lies not in chasing higher headline growth but in ensuring that growth translates into jobs, wages and sustained consumption.

The sharp fall in both consumer inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and wholesale inflation, tracked through the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), has mechanically dragged down nominal growth. “You can’t say this is a structural slowdown,” said Gaura Sengupta, IDFC’s First Bank's Chief Economist.

“There was a significant moderation in inflation. WPI inflation even turned negative for a brief period and CPI inflation slowed to historical lows. As a result, the GDP deflator growth fell to less than 1% in the first half of FY26, which is why nominal GDP growth looked weak.”

Sengupta added that the inflation moderation was largely driven by food prices in CPI and commodities in WPI, factors that are inherently cyclical in nature.

“This slowdown is not structural. It is driven by food, crude and commodity prices. With inflation normalising, we are tracking nominal GDP growth closer to 10% next year,” she said, adding that real GDP indicators already show a pickup in economic activity.