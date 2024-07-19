India's Forex Reserves Soar By Nearly $10 Billion To Hit New Record

Foreign investors have pumped in Rs 1.3 lakh crore into the country's debt and equity markets so far this year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. The capital flow has mostly gone into the domestic debt market, while equities have seen lower inflows.

For the week-ended July 12, foreign currency assets—a major component of the reserves—rose by $8.3 billion to $585.4 billion, RBI data showed.

In dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.2 billion to $58.6 billion during the week.