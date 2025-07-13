India's FGD Rollout Echoes Global Reform Amid Climate Change: How Will It Benefit You?

The government's latest decision to relax its mandate on flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at coal-fired power plants is being viewed internationally not as environmental regression, but as a shift toward a nuanced and evidence-led regulation. With the FGD relaxation, the reduced electricity costs offer a direct benefit to customers.

The move aligns with global trends, where countries are tailoring emissions policies to local conditions and climate considerations. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) announced that FGD systems, which remove sulphur dioxide (SO₂) from flue gases, will now be mandatory only for plants near dense urban zones or in critical pollution areas.

In a gazette notification, the government has restricted the 2015 mandate of installing FGD systems that remove sulphur from a power plants' exhaust gases, only to plants located within 10 kilometres of cities with a population exceeding one million. Roughly 80% of India’s installed coal capacity, most of it running on low-sulphur domestic coal, will be exempt.