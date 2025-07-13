Centre Reverses Decade-Old Mandate For Coal Power Plants, Eases Sulphur Emission Rules

Centre has eased sulphur emission rules for most coal power plants, exempting 79 percent of the plants from installation of flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems, as per a government order issued on July 11.

These plants are located beyond 10 km from pollution hotspots.

According to the order, a case‑by‑case review will take place for another 11 percent plants. The remaining plants -- 10 percent -- which are primarily near Delhi and other major cities, will have to comply by December 2027.

The notification issued on Friday comes after the Central Pollution Control Board conducted a detailed analysis on the rise in "carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere due to operation of control measures being deployed", it said.

Sulphur dioxide emission standards were published by India in 2015 for coal and lignite-based thermal power plants in the country which prescribed certain timelines that were later amended, added the notification.