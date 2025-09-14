India's Economy To Get 'Double Boost' If Trade Talks Are Resolved: FICCI

India and US are keen to reset their trade ties that witnessed stress in the last few weeks after Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods. Last week, PM Modi said that India and the US are 'natural partners' and that teams from both sides are working to conclude negotiations on the bilateral trade deal.

The prime minister's comments came in response to US President Donald Trump's remarks that efforts are on to address 'trade barriers' between the two countries. The US President had also said that he was looking forward to speaking to PM Modi in the 'upcoming weeks' and sounded confident that both sides would be able to seal the proposed trade deal.

In the current scenario, Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President FICCI, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview that he is confident of government resolving the ongoing trade talks with the US.