Confident Of India-US Trade Talks Concluding Early: PM Modi To Trump
Calling the two countries "close friends and natural partners", Modi said he is looking forward to speaking with Trump.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is confident of India and the US concluding trade talks early, responding to President Donald Trump's overture after weeks of hostile rhetoric.
"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.
"I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," he added.
Trump said on Monday that Washington and New Delhi are continuing negotiations to resolve trade frictions, and said he was confident that the two countries will arrive at a successful resolution over the tariff issue.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he looked forward to speaking with Modi in the coming weeks.
“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”
Turn In Relationship?
Trump's overture to New Delhi follows his 50% tariffs on Indian goods. The rate includes 25% reciprocal tariffs and an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil.
India, which counts the US as its largest export market, has warned of the potential economic fallout. Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said last week the tariffs could trim India’s growth by 0.5–0.6 percentage points this fiscal year. Key sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and automobiles are expected to be affected.
Trump’s comment signals relations between the two countries are thawing. From calling India "a dead economy" a few weeks ago, he has recently indicated that the US and India will remain close partners.
Business groups have called for restraint. The US-India Business Council recently said there is “too much at stake” in the bilateral relationship. It welcomed the prospect of renewed dialogue between Trump and Modi following warm comments made by the two leaders over the past few days.
Trump and Modi last spoke in June during the G7 summit. Trade has since emerged as the sharpest point of friction, though both sides continue to emphasise broader cooperation in defence, technology, and investment.