Confident Of India-US Trade Talks Concluding Early: PM Modi To Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is confident of India and the US concluding trade talks early, responding to President Donald Trump's overture after weeks of hostile rhetoric.

Calling the two countries "close friends and natural partners", Modi said he is looking forward to speaking with Trump.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.

"I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," he added.