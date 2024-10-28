Indian Economy May Grow Between 6.5% And 7% In Fiscal 2025: Finance Ministry

The Indian economy is likely to grow between 6.5% and 7% in the current financial year, the Department of Economic Affairs stated in its monthly bulletin.

The outlook for the Indian economy is good, underpinned by a stable external sector, positive agricultural outlook, expected improvements in demand supported by the festive season, and the likelihood of an increase in government spending, which will boost investment activity, it stated.

However, at the margin, demand conditions in the economy bear watching, the bulletin said.

In comparison, the Indian central bank has retained its GDP growth forecast at 7.2% for fiscal 2025.