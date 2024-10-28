India Central Bank’s Rosy Growth Forecast Baffles Economists

The Reserve Bank of India’s upbeat growth estimates for the world’s fastest-growing major economy is causing both confusion and concern among economists.

The central bank has stuck to its forecast that India’s economy will expand 7.2% in the year ending March 2025 despite recent evidence showing activity is starting to taper off. The RBI’s outlook is far more optimistic than the 6.5%-7% growth projected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Investment banks like Goldman Sachs Corp. have already downgraded growth projections to as low as 6.5%.

The RBI’s bullishness is underpinned by its view that rural spending is improving and private investment is picking up. Economists, though, point to sluggish urban consumption and weakening exports as a worry. If those warning signals aren’t heeded in time, the RBI runs the risk of keeping monetary policy too tight, undermining growth further, they say.

“The RBI’s forecast is higher than what a margin error around market forecast would allow,” said Dhiraj Nim, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Corp. “I don’t think the overall macro mix has evolved very encouragingly in the last couple of months” to support the central bank’s predictions, he said.