India's Employment Picture, From Female Participation To Jobless Rate — In Charts

The government this week released the periodic labour force survey for the period July 2023 to June 2024. The report showed unemployment declining in India over the years and rising participation of women in the workforce.

The Indian economy grew by 8.2% in the financial year 2023-24, well above initial estimates, to consolidate its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The GDP has grown above 6% on average in the last 10 years of the Modi government.

The labour survey is published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The survey has been conducted by the National Sample Survey Office since 2017.