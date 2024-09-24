Female Labour Force Rises In India As Survey Shows Unemployment Rate Holding Steady
Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.2% in 2023-24, according to the periodic labour force survey published for July 2023 to June 2024.
Unemployment rate in India remained steady, while female labour force participation registered a sharp rise in urban and rural areas, as per latest government of India statistics.
According to the findings of the survey, published on Tuesday, urban unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in 2023-24 compared to 5.4% the previous year, while rural unemployment saw an uptick to 2.5% in 2023-24 compared to 2.4% last year.
For males and females across rural and urban areas, unemployment rate was at 3.2%.
Female Labour Force Participation Rises
The rise in labour force participation was led by females, from 37% in 2022-23 to 41.7% in 2023-24. For males in India, labour force participation increased to 78.8% in 2023-24 from 78.5% in 2022-23.
In rural areas, labour force participation rates increased to 63.7% in 2023-24 from 60.8% the previous year, while for urban areas it increased to 52% from 50.4% in the same duration.
