Female Labour Force Rises In India As Survey Shows Unemployment Rate Holding Steady

Unemployment rate in India remained steady, while female labour force participation registered a sharp rise in urban and rural areas, as per latest government of India statistics.

Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.2% in 2023-24 for urban and rural areas, according to the periodic labour force survey published for July 2023 to June 2024.

According to the findings of the survey, published on Tuesday, urban unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in 2023-24 compared to 5.4% the previous year, while rural unemployment saw an uptick to 2.5% in 2023-24 compared to 2.4% last year.

For males and females across rural and urban areas, unemployment rate was at 3.2%.